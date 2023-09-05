Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 45.8% of his games this year (54 of 118), with multiple hits 18 times (15.3%).

In 16.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven in a run in 37 games this year (31.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .198 AVG .216 .319 OBP .346 .380 SLG .517 19 XBH 22 8 HR 15 25 RBI 33 76/33 K/BB 72/32 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings