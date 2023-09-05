Jack Suwinski vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski is hitting .207 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 65 walks.
- Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 45.8% of his games this year (54 of 118), with multiple hits 18 times (15.3%).
- In 16.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 37 games this year (31.4%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.216
|.319
|OBP
|.346
|.380
|SLG
|.517
|19
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|15
|25
|RBI
|33
|76/33
|K/BB
|72/32
|7
|SB
|2
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (177 total, 1.3 per game).
- Woodruff gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .167 to opposing hitters.
