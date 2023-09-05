Jelena Ostapenko (No. 21 ranking) will face Cori Gauff (No. 6) in the quarterfinals of the US Open on Tuesday, September 5.

In the Quarterfinal, Gauff is favored over Ostapenko, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +200.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Cori Gauff Match Information

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Cori Gauff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cori Gauff has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Cori Gauff +200 Odds to Win Match -250 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +275 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 26.7% 42.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.4

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Cori Gauff Trends and Insights

Ostapenko defeated Iga Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

Gauff won 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against Caroline Wozniacki in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

In her 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Ostapenko has played an average of 22.6 games.

Ostapenko has played 22.7 games per match in her 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Gauff has averaged 19.5 games per match through her 59 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 57.4% of the games.

Gauff is averaging 19.4 games per match and 9.1 games per set in 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head matches, Ostapenko and Gauff have split 1-1. Ostapenko came out on top in their most recent clash on January 21, 2023, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Ostapenko has taken three sets against Gauff (good for a 60.0% win percentage), compared to Gauff's two.

Ostapenko and Gauff have squared off in 45 total games, and Ostapenko has won more often, claiming 24 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Ostapenko and Gauff are averaging 22.5 games and 2.5 sets.

