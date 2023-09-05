Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 84 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
- In 20.2% of his games this season, Bae has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|44
|.231
|AVG
|.248
|.298
|OBP
|.314
|.308
|SLG
|.317
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|34/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 177 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .167 against him.
