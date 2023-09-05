The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

In 84 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.

In 20.2% of his games this season, Bae has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 44 .231 AVG .248 .298 OBP .314 .308 SLG .317 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 10 34/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

