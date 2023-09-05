The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 45 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
  • In 84 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In 20.2% of his games this season, Bae has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (7.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 38.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
39 GP 44
.231 AVG .248
.298 OBP .314
.308 SLG .317
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 10
34/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 177 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .167 against him.
