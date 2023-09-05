Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 67 of 101 games this year (66.3%), including 31 multi-hit games (30.7%).

He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has driven in a run in 30 games this year (29.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.

Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 52 .326 AVG .213 .361 OBP .261 .575 SLG .327 27 XBH 14 8 HR 4 34 RBI 19 33/11 K/BB 52/14 4 SB 5

