Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (104 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers and Brandon Woodruff on September 5 at 6:35 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is hitting .267 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 67 of 101 games this year (66.3%), including 31 multi-hit games (30.7%).
- He has gone deep in 11.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has driven in a run in 30 games this year (29.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 39.6% of his games this season (40 of 101), he has scored, and in seven of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.326
|AVG
|.213
|.361
|OBP
|.261
|.575
|SLG
|.327
|27
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|19
|33/11
|K/BB
|52/14
|4
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 177 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- The Brewers will send Woodruff (3-1) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .167 against him.
