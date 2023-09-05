Miguel Andújar vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After hitting .143 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Andújar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Brewers Player Props
|Pirates vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Brewers Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Brewers
|Pirates vs Brewers Odds
Miguel Andújar At The Plate
- Andujar is hitting .200 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Andujar has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (21.4%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Andujar has an RBI in four of 14 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Alfonso Rivas
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Ji-Hwan Bae
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|.067
|AVG
|.280
|.067
|OBP
|.333
|.133
|SLG
|.680
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|3
|0
|RBI
|9
|2/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 177 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Woodruff (3-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- In seven games this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.70 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .167 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.