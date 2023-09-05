After hitting .143 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Andujar and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Brandon Woodruff) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar is hitting .200 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Andujar has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this year (35.7%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).

Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (21.4%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Andujar has an RBI in four of 14 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this year.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 .067 AVG .280 .067 OBP .333 .133 SLG .680 1 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 9 2/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

