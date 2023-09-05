Andre Jackson will look to control Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when they play his Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 135 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 581 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.47 ERA this season, which ranks 19th in baseball.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.380 WHIP this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Jackson (1-1) will take the mound for the Pirates, his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

Jackson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Royals W 4-1 Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray

