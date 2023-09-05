Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (76-61) will square off with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-74) at PNC Park on Tuesday, September 5. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +150 moneyline odds. An 8.5-run over/under has been set in the game.

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Time: 6:35 PM ET

TV: SportsNet PT

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (3-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Andre Jackson - PIT (1-1, 4.46 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 40, or 59.7%, of the 67 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have a record of 7-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (53.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

The Brewers went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 47 times (42.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Pirates have come away with a win 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+320) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300) Alfonso Rivas 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+333) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+185)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.