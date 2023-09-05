Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 6:35 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 67 RBI (129 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.323/.461 on the year.

Reynolds will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .233 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has collected 99 hits with 19 doubles, 12 home runs and 75 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.376/.395 so far this year.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .417 with two doubles, four walks and three RBI.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-2 2 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 0-for-1 1 0 1 0 0 at Royals Aug. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Woodruff Stats

Brandon Woodruff (3-1) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Woodruff will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his seven chances this season.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Aug. 30 6.0 2 2 2 8 1 vs. Padres Aug. 25 6.0 3 1 1 11 3 at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brandon Woodruff's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI (141 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.364/.442 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 108 hits with 28 doubles, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .232/.313/.415 slash line on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Aug. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.