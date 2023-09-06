Alfonso Rivas vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alfonso Rivas -- batting .250 with four doubles, two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas has seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .205.
- Rivas has gotten at least one hit in 41.4% of his games this season (12 of 29), with at least two hits three times (10.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 29 games so far this year.
Other Pirates Players vs the Brewers
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.194
|AVG
|.219
|.212
|OBP
|.375
|.323
|SLG
|.500
|2
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|9/1
|K/BB
|9/5
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (178 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
