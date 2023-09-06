Bryan Reynolds -- batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 130 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
  • Reynolds is batting .250 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
  • Reynolds has gotten a hit in 90 of 124 games this season (72.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 124), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 43 games this year (34.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • In 44.4% of his games this season (55 of 124), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 63
.242 AVG .286
.320 OBP .329
.390 SLG .525
22 XBH 31
6 HR 13
28 RBI 39
46/25 K/BB 64/17
3 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (178 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Peralta (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.79), 14th in WHIP (1.131), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
