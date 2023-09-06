Bryan Reynolds -- batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 130 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .460.

Reynolds is batting .250 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 90 of 124 games this season (72.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 124), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 43 games this year (34.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.4% of his games this season (55 of 124), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 63 .242 AVG .286 .320 OBP .329 .390 SLG .525 22 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 39 46/25 K/BB 64/17 3 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings