Bryan Reynolds vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- batting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 130 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
- Reynolds is batting .250 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 90 of 124 games this season (72.6%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 124), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43 games this year (34.7%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (55 of 124), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.7%) he has scored more than once.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|63
|.242
|AVG
|.286
|.320
|OBP
|.329
|.390
|SLG
|.525
|22
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|39
|46/25
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.97 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (178 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He has a 3.79 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.79), 14th in WHIP (1.131), and fourth in K/9 (11.6).
