Connor Joe vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe (.111 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Brewers.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .240 with 27 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 44 walks.
- Joe has gotten at least one hit in 54.4% of his games this season (62 of 114), with multiple hits 17 times (14.9%).
- He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has an RBI in 29 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.272
|AVG
|.211
|.383
|OBP
|.291
|.444
|SLG
|.405
|19
|XBH
|22
|5
|HR
|5
|25
|RBI
|13
|44/27
|K/BB
|57/17
|0
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (178 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.79), 14th in WHIP (1.131), and fourth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
