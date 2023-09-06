Jack Suwinski -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski is hitting .205 with 17 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 66 walks.

In 45.4% of his 119 games this season, Suwinski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 119 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (16.0%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 31.1% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (10.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 of 119 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 57 .196 AVG .216 .319 OBP .346 .376 SLG .517 19 XBH 22 8 HR 15 25 RBI 33 77/34 K/BB 72/32 7 SB 2

Brewers Pitching Rankings