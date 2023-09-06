Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .250 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .241.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 85 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- In 85 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
- Bae has driven home a run in 17 games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 32 games this year (37.6%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.231
|AVG
|.248
|.296
|OBP
|.314
|.306
|SLG
|.317
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|35/12
|K/BB
|37/12
|12
|SB
|10
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (178 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (11-8 with a 3.79 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 145 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.
