Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .267 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.

Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (68 of 102), with more than one hit 31 times (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 102), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.4% of his games this season, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .325 AVG .213 .359 OBP .261 .569 SLG .327 27 XBH 14 8 HR 4 34 RBI 19 34/11 K/BB 52/14 4 SB 5

