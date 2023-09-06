Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- with a slugging percentage of .650 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .267 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hayes has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this year (68 of 102), with more than one hit 31 times (30.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 102), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.4% of his games this season, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year (41 of 102), with two or more runs seven times (6.9%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.325
|AVG
|.213
|.359
|OBP
|.261
|.569
|SLG
|.327
|27
|XBH
|14
|8
|HR
|4
|34
|RBI
|19
|34/11
|K/BB
|52/14
|4
|SB
|5
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (178 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (11-8) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his 27th start of the season. He's put together a 3.79 ERA in 145 2/3 innings pitched, with 187 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
