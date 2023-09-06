Miguel Andujar -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, on September 6 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Miguel Andújar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Miguel Andújar At The Plate

Andujar is hitting .182 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

In 33.3% of his 15 games this season, Andujar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (20.0%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).

Andujar has had an RBI in four games this season (26.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in four of 15 games so far this season.

Miguel Andújar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 .053 AVG .280 .053 OBP .333 .105 SLG .680 1 XBH 4 0 HR 3 0 RBI 9 3/0 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

