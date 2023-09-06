Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 12:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 136 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 405 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.380 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Selby will get the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits to the St. Louis Cardinals.

He has made 11 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/1/2023 Cardinals W 4-2 Away Mitch Keller Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers - Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Thomas Hatch Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.