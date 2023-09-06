How to Watch the Pirates vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 6
Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at PNC Park, at 12:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 136 home runs as a team.
- Fueled by 405 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 25th in MLB with a .388 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 584 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Pirates rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.49) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.380 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Selby will get the start for the Pirates, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday, when he threw a third of an inning, giving up two earned runs while allowing two hits to the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He has made 11 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-2
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Dakota Hudson
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-6
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Charlie Morton
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Patrick Corbin
