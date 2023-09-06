Christian Yelich will lead the way for the Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) on Wednesday, September 6, when they match up with Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) at PNC Park at 12:35 PM ET.

The Brewers are -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Pirates (+150). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.79 ERA) vs Colin Selby - PIT (2-0, 5.79 ERA)

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 41, or 60.3%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 8-6 (57.1%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 111 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (42.3%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 12 times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+300) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Connor Joe 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230) Miguel Andújar 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+300)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

