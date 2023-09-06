You can wager on player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Bryan Reynolds and others on the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of their matchup at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 130 hits with 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .265/.324/.460 slash line on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .268 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1 at Cardinals Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals Sep. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (11-8) to the mound for his 27th start this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 14 of them.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 17th start in a row.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Sep. 1 6.0 2 1 1 10 0 vs. Padres Aug. 26 5.1 2 2 2 9 3 at Rangers Aug. 19 5.2 4 1 1 11 2 at White Sox Aug. 13 6.0 4 0 0 6 3 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 69 walks and 71 RBI (141 total hits). He's also swiped 27 bases.

He's slashing .274/.363/.440 on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 5 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 109 hits with 29 doubles, 19 home runs, 57 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .233/.314/.417 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Sep. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

