The Milwaukee Brewers (77-61) and Pittsburgh Pirates (64-75) play on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET at PNC Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The probable pitchers are Freddy Peralta (11-8) for the Brewers and Colin Selby (2-0) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (11-8, 3.79 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-0, 5.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

The Pirates will look to Selby (2-0) to open the game and make his third start this season.

In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the righty tossed a third of an inning against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

In 11 appearances this season, he has put up a 5.79 ERA and averages 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .259 against him.

He has made seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

Peralta (11-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.79, a 3.53 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.131 in 26 games this season.

He has started 26 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 14 of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.79 ERA ranks 30th, 1.131 WHIP ranks 14th, and 11.6 K/9 ranks fourth.

Freddy Peralta vs. Pirates

The Pirates have scored 584 runs this season, which ranks 24th in MLB. They have 1086 hits, 27th in baseball, with 136 home runs (27th in the league).

The Pirates have gone 5-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI in 11 1/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.