After collecting 14.8 fantasy points last season (136th among WRs), Anthony Schwartz has an ADP of 908th overall (235th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Anthony Schwartz Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 14.80 7.46 - Overall Rank 376 577 808 Position Rank 142 211 235

Anthony Schwartz 2022 Stats

Schwartz put together a strong campaign a year ago, producing 51 yards (3.0 ypg).

In his best game last year, Schwartz picked up 10.8 fantasy points -- via one reception, 17 yards. That was in Week 12 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 13 against the Houston Texans, Schwartz finished with a season-low -0.2 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, 12 yards, on one target.

Anthony Schwartz 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 3.9 2 1 19 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 10.8 2 1 17 0 Week 13 @Texans -0.2 1 1 12 0

