Cody White, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 206th among WRs; 821st overall), tallied 0.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 198th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the Pittsburgh Steelers WR.

Cody White Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.20 0.00 - Overall Rank 548 696 721 Position Rank 211 265 206

Cody White 2022 Stats

On one targets, White racked up 2 receiving yards on one receptions last year, averaging 0.1 yards per game.

White picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- one catch, two yards -- in Week 12 versus the Indianapolis Colts, which was his best game last year.

Cody White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 12 @Colts 0.2 1 1 2 0

