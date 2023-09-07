Cole Turner, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 97th among TEs; 818th overall), posted 2.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 99th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Washington Commanders TE.

Is Turner on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Cole Turner Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.30 15.73 - Overall Rank 495 452 718 Position Rank 95 76 97

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Cole Turner 2022 Stats

Turner was targeted nine times last season and amassed 23 receiving yards on two grabs. He posted 1.4 receiving yards per game.

In Week 6 last season against the Chicago Bears, Turner put up a season-high 2.3 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 23 yards.

Rep Turner and the Washington Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cole Turner 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Titans 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bears 2.3 2 2 23 0 Week 7 Packers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 0.0 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.