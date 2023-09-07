Dyami Brown 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he scored 27.8 fantasy points (115th among WRs), the Washington Commanders' Dyami Brown is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 221st wide receiver off the board this summer (862nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
Dyami Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|27.80
|26.23
|-
|Overall Rank
|310
|361
|762
|Position Rank
|119
|133
|221
Dyami Brown 2022 Stats
- Brown received got 14 targets last season and turned them into five receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 8.4 yards per contest.
- In his best game last season, Brown picked up 22.5 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.
Dyami Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Cowboys
|0.6
|4
|1
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Titans
|22.5
|4
|2
|105
|2
|Week 6
|@Bears
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|1.5
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|1.7
|1
|1
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|1.5
|2
|0
|0
|0
