Currently the 32nd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (78th overall), George Pickens tallied 114.5 fantasy points last season, ranking him 30th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Pittsburgh Steelers WR later on in this article.

George Pickens Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 114.50 113.87 - Overall Rank 115 106 78 Position Rank 30 35 32

George Pickens 2022 Stats

On 84 targets last season, Pickens racked up 801 yards on 52 grabs plus four touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Pickens picked up 14.3 fantasy points -- via four receptions, 83 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

George Pickens 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 0.3 3 1 3 0 Week 2 Patriots 2.3 2 1 23 0 Week 3 @Browns 3.9 7 3 39 0 Week 4 Jets 10.2 8 6 102 0 Week 5 @Bills 8.3 8 6 83 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 2.8 6 3 27 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 12.1 6 6 61 1 Week 8 @Eagles 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 10 Saints 11.5 4 3 32 0 Week 11 Bengals 14.3 6 4 83 1 Week 12 @Colts 7.7 6 3 57 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0.2 2 1 2 0 Week 14 Ravens 7.8 3 3 78 0 Week 15 @Panthers 5.3 5 2 53 0 Week 16 Raiders 11.7 5 5 57 1 Week 17 @Ravens 2.9 4 2 29 0 Week 18 Browns 13.2 6 3 72 1

