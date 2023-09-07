Gunner Olszewski 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
After compiling 7.2 fantasy points last season (150th among WRs), Gunner Olszewski has an ADP of 944th overall (251st at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.
Is Olszewski on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Gunner Olszewski Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|7.20
|8.90
|-
|Overall Rank
|433
|556
|844
|Position Rank
|159
|201
|251
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Gunner Olszewski 2022 Stats
- Last season, Olszewski drew seven targets and turned them into five catches for 53 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per game.
- In his best game last year, Olszewski picked up 3.9 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 39 yards. That was in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.
- Olszewski accumulated -0.2 fantasy points -- zero catches, zero yards, on targets -- in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, which was his poorest game of the year.
Rep Olszewski and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gunner Olszewski 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Patriots
|-0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Jets
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|0.4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|3.9
|3
|2
|39
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|0.7
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|0.3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|0.6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.