After compiling 7.2 fantasy points last season (150th among WRs), Gunner Olszewski has an ADP of 944th overall (251st at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Gunner Olszewski Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 7.20 8.90 - Overall Rank 433 556 844 Position Rank 159 201 251

Gunner Olszewski 2022 Stats

Last season, Olszewski drew seven targets and turned them into five catches for 53 yards, averaging 3.1 yards per game.

In his best game last year, Olszewski picked up 3.9 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 39 yards. That was in Week 11 versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Olszewski accumulated -0.2 fantasy points -- zero catches, zero yards, on targets -- in Week 2 against the New England Patriots, which was his poorest game of the year.

Gunner Olszewski 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Patriots -0.2 0 0 0 Week 4 Jets 0.0 0 0 0 Week 10 Saints 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 11 Bengals 3.9 3 2 39 0 Week 12 @Colts 0.9 0 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0.2 0 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.7 2 1 7 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 17 @Ravens 0.6 0 0 0 Week 18 Browns 0.4 0 0 0

