After compiling 30.7 fantasy points last season (45th among TEs), Harrison Bryant has an ADP of 899th overall (112th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Is Bryant on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Harrison Bryant Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 30.70 25.37 - Overall Rank 296 366 799 Position Rank 43 53 112

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Harrison Bryant 2022 Stats

Bryant's stat line last year included 31 catches for 239 yards and one TD, averaging 14.1 yards per game on 42 targets.

Bryant picked up 7.5 fantasy points -- three catches, 15 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 against the Miami Dolphins, which was his best game last year.

Rep Bryant and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Harrison Bryant 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Panthers 1.8 4 2 18 0 Week 2 Jets 4.5 4 3 45 0 Week 4 @Falcons 1.8 6 4 18 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 1.8 4 3 18 0 Week 7 @Ravens 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 7.5 3 3 15 1 Week 11 @Bills 4.1 7 4 41 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0.9 2 2 9 0 Week 13 @Texans 1.4 1 1 6 0 Week 14 @Bengals 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 15 Ravens 0.7 2 2 7 0 Week 17 @Commanders 1.9 3 2 19 0 Week 18 @Steelers 2.0 2 2 20 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.