After compiling 168.7 fantasy points last season (23rd among QBs), Jacoby Brissett has an ADP of 380th overall (48th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his stats and projections to find out.

Jacoby Brissett Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 168.62 48.66 - Overall Rank 46 273 380 Position Rank 23 36 48

Jacoby Brissett 2022 Stats

Brissett threw for 2,608 yards last season (153.4 per game), completing 64% (236-for-369), with 12 TDs and six INTs.

He also ran 49 times for 243 yards and two TDs, picking up 14.3 yards per game.

In his best game last year -- Week 11 versus the Buffalo Bills -- Brissett accumulated 25.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 28-of-41 (68.3%), 324 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 7 carries, 29 yards.

Jacoby Brissett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Panthers 10.9 18-for-34 147 1 0 0 Week 2 Jets 15.5 22-for-27 229 1 1 0 Week 3 Steelers 17.9 21-for-31 220 2 0 0 Week 4 @Falcons 15.0 21-for-35 234 0 1 1 Week 5 Chargers 14.4 21-for-34 230 1 1 0 Week 6 Patriots 8.6 21-for-45 266 1 2 0 Week 7 @Ravens 10.1 22-for-27 258 0 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 20.3 17-for-22 278 1 0 1 Week 10 @Dolphins 16.5 22-for-35 212 1 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 25.9 28-for-41 324 3 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 13.1 23-for-37 210 1 1 0 Week 14 @Bengals 0.0 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 0.3 -for-0 0 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0.2 -for-0 0 0 0

