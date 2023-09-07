Jaelon Darden 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he put up 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Cleveland Browns' Jaelon Darden is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 202nd wide receiver off the board this summer (812th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.
Jaelon Darden Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|2.80
|5.12
|-
|Overall Rank
|486
|622
|712
|Position Rank
|179
|237
|202
Jaelon Darden 2022 Stats
- Darden chipped in with zero grabs for 0 yards last year on targets. He put up 0.0 yards per tilt.
- In his best game last year, Darden picked up 2.5 fantasy points -- via one reception, 25 yards. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.
- In Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, Darden finished with a season-low 0.1 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, one yard, on one target.
Jaelon Darden 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cowboys
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Packers
|2.5
|1
|1
|25
|0
|Week 7
|@Panthers
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|0
