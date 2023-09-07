Coming off a campaign in which he put up 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the Cleveland Browns' Jaelon Darden is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 202nd wide receiver off the board this summer (812th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Is Darden on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Jaelon Darden Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.80 5.12 - Overall Rank 486 622 712 Position Rank 179 237 202

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Jaelon Darden 2022 Stats

Darden chipped in with zero grabs for 0 yards last year on targets. He put up 0.0 yards per tilt.

In his best game last year, Darden picked up 2.5 fantasy points -- via one reception, 25 yards. That was in Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 7 against the Carolina Panthers, Darden finished with a season-low 0.1 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, one yard, on one target.

Rep Darden and the Cleveland Browns with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaelon Darden 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Cowboys 0.2 0 0 0 Week 3 Packers 2.5 1 1 25 0 Week 7 @Panthers 0.1 1 1 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.