After compiling 65.3 fantasy points last season (48th among RBs), Jaylen Warren has an ADP of 182nd overall (51st at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Jaylen Warren Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 65.30 87.90 - Overall Rank 198 166 182 Position Rank 46 48 51

Jaylen Warren 2022 Stats

A year ago, Warren rushed for 379 yards on 77 attempts (22.3 ypg), scoring one TD.

Warren picked up 10.9 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 38 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers, which was his best game last year.

Warren picked up 0.2 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 2 yards -- in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Jaylen Warren 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Bengals 0.7 3 7 0 0 Week 2 Patriots 1.5 4 15 0 0 Week 3 @Browns 3.3 4 30 0 0 Week 4 Jets 2.2 3 18 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 6.3 5 24 0 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.2 2 2 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 2.4 2 7 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 7.5 6 50 0 0 Week 10 Saints 7.7 9 37 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.9 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 1.9 1 5 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 2.7 3 11 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 10.9 11 38 1 0 Week 16 Raiders 3.0 6 23 0 0 Week 17 @Ravens 9.8 12 76 0 0 Week 18 Browns 4.3 6 36 0 0

