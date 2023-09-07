Coming off a campaign in which he scored 1.2 fantasy points (135th among RBs), the Cleveland Browns' Jerome Ford is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 56th running back off the board this summer (206th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Jerome Ford Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.20 70.48 - Overall Rank 521 208 206 Position Rank 125 51 56

Jerome Ford 2022 Stats

Ford rushed for 0.7 yards per game last season.

In his best game last season -- Week 17 against the Washington Commanders -- Ford accumulated 0.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 5 carries, 9 yards.

In Week 13 versus the Houston Texans, Ford posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 3 carries, 3 yards.

Jerome Ford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 13 @Texans 0.3 3 3 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0.9 5 9 0 0

