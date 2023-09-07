Jonathan Williams, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 79th among RBs; 413th overall), put up 19.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 86th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Washington Commanders RB.

Jonathan Williams Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.20 17.57 - Overall Rank 350 432 413 Position Rank 80 115 79

Jonathan Williams 2022 Stats

Williams collected 152 rushing yards last season.

Williams picked up 4.8 fantasy points -- 5 carries, 48 yards -- in his best game last year, in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Williams picked up 0.1 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 1 yard -- in his worst game of the season, Week 13 against the New York Giants.

Jonathan Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 3 Eagles 0.6 1 6 0 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 4.8 5 48 0 0 Week 12 Falcons 2.2 4 22 0 0 Week 13 @Giants 0.1 1 1 0 0 Week 16 @49ers 4.1 3 13 0 0 Week 17 Browns 3.3 9 30 0 0 Week 18 Cowboys 4.1 14 32 0 0

