After amassing 150.0 fantasy points last season (26th among QBs), Kenny Pickett has an ADP of 146th overall (24th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Kenny Pickett Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 149.86 237.41 - Overall Rank 61 19 146 Position Rank 26 19 24

Kenny Pickett 2022 Stats

Pickett completed 63% of his throws for 2,404 yards and seven TDs last season.

He also ran for 237 yards (on 55 carries) with three TDs, picking up 13.9 yards per game.

In his best game last season -- Week 10 versus the New Orleans Saints -- Pickett accumulated 19.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 18-of-30 (60%), 199 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs; 8 carries, 51 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Pickett finished with 1.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: 0-of-1 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Kenny Pickett 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 4 Jets 12.3 10-for-13 120 0 3 2 Week 5 @Bills 12.1 34-for-52 327 0 1 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 8.3 11-for-18 67 1 0 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 10.3 32-for-44 257 1 3 0 Week 8 @Eagles 7.3 25-for-38 191 0 1 0 Week 10 Saints 19.1 18-for-30 199 0 0 1 Week 11 Bengals 16.0 25-for-42 265 1 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 12.2 20-for-28 174 0 0 0 Week 13 @Falcons 13.3 16-for-28 197 1 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 1.6 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Raiders 12.7 26-for-39 244 1 1 0 Week 17 @Ravens 10.9 15-for-27 168 1 0 0 Week 18 Browns 13.9 13-for-29 195 1 0 0

