The semifinals at the US Open will feature Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka playing for a spot in the final on Thursday, September 7 in New York, New York.

ESPN will air this Keys versus Sabalenka match.

Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info

Round: Semifinal

Semifinal Date: Thursday, September 7

Thursday, September 7 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info

Keys is coming off a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 9-ranked Marketa Vondrousova in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

In her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Keys lost to Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on August 15, in the round of 64.

Sabalenka advanced past Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

In the Western & Southern Open, Sabalenka's previous tournament, she squared off against No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on August 19 and was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Keys and Sabalenka have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Sabalenka took home the victory in their last meeting on July 12, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-4.

In five total sets, Sabalenka has the advantage, taking the win in three of them, while Keys has won two.

Sabalenka has bested Keys in 47 total games between them, taking 27 games (57.4%) against Keys's 20.

How to Watch Today's US Open

Keys vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities

Madison Keys Aryna Sabalenka +200 Odds to Win Match -250 +500 Odds to Win Tournament +125 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 16.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 44.4% 43.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.6

