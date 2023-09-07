After collecting 4.0 fantasy points last season (163rd among WRs), Mike Woods has an ADP of 847th overall (217th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Mike Woods Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.00 4.39 - Overall Rank 470 640 747 Position Rank 172 249 217

Mike Woods 2022 Stats

Woods tallied 45 receiving yards (2.6 ypg) last year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 18 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers -- Woods accumulated 1.5 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, 15 yards.

In what was his worst game of the season, Woods finished with -0.1 fantasy points -- one reception, four yards, on two targets. That was in Week 15 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Mike Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 Patriots 1.5 2 1 15 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Ravens -0.1 2 1 4 0 Week 16 Saints 0.5 1 1 5 0 Week 18 @Steelers 1.5 1 1 15 0

