What can we anticipate from Miles Boykin this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to learn more about the Pittsburgh Steelers WR and his season-long prospects.

Miles Boykin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.10 5.35 - Overall Rank 524 613 952 Position Rank 201 230 291

Similar Players to Consider

Miles Boykin 2022 Stats

Boykin filled up his receiving stat line last year, recording two receptions for 11 yards. He was targeted three times and averaged 0.6 yards per game.

Boykin accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 11 yards -- in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.

Miles Boykin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 1.1 1 1 11 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.0 1 1 0 0

