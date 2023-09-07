Miles Boykin 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
What can we anticipate from Miles Boykin this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to learn more about the Pittsburgh Steelers WR and his season-long prospects.
Miles Boykin Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|1.10
|5.35
|-
|Overall Rank
|524
|613
|952
|Position Rank
|201
|230
|291
Miles Boykin 2022 Stats
- Boykin filled up his receiving stat line last year, recording two receptions for 11 yards. He was targeted three times and averaged 0.6 yards per game.
- Boykin accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- one catch, 11 yards -- in Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, which was his best game last year.
Miles Boykin 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bengals
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|1.1
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|0.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
