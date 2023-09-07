Pat Freiermuth, who is currently the ninth tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (88th overall), tallied 85.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 11th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Pittsburgh Steelers TE.

Is Freiermuth on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Pat Freiermuth Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 85.20 92.71 - Overall Rank 161 148 88 Position Rank 12 8 9

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Pat Freiermuth 2022 Stats

Freiermuth tallied 732 receiving yards on 63 catches with two scores last year. He averaged 43.1 yards per game (on 98 targets).

In his best performance last year -- Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens -- Freiermuth accumulated 9.3 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 33 yards and one touchdown.

Rep Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pat Freiermuth 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 7.5 10 5 75 0 Week 2 Patriots 8.2 7 4 22 1 Week 3 @Browns 4.1 4 2 41 0 Week 4 Jets 8.5 9 7 85 0 Week 5 @Bills 1.2 2 2 12 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 7.5 9 8 75 0 Week 8 @Eagles 5.7 7 4 57 0 Week 10 Saints 3.6 7 4 36 0 Week 11 Bengals 7.9 12 8 79 0 Week 12 @Colts 3.9 4 3 39 0 Week 13 @Falcons 7.6 5 3 76 0 Week 14 Ravens 9.3 6 3 33 1 Week 16 Raiders 6.6 8 7 66 0 Week 17 @Ravens 3.6 6 3 36 0 Week 18 Browns 0.0 2 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.