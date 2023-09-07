After amassing 20.2 fantasy points last season (82nd among RBs), Pierre Strong Jr. has an ADP of 256th overall (64th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Pierre Strong Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 20.20 57.04 - Overall Rank 867 503 256 Position Rank 252 158 64

Similar Players to Consider

Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Stats

A season ago, Strong ran for 100 yards on 10 attempts (10.0 ypg), scoring one TD.

In Week 14 last season versus the Arizona Cardinals, Strong put up a season-high of 15.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 5 carries, 70 yards, 1 TD.

In Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, Strong posted a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 1 carry, 5 yards.

Pierre Strong Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 6 @Browns 0.5 1 5 0 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 15.0 5 70 1 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3.7 4 25 0 0 Week 16 Bengals 1.0 0 0 0 0

