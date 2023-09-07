The Pittsburgh Steelers right now have +6600 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.6 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers posted four wins at home last season and five away.

As the underdog in the game, Pittsburgh was 5-6. When favored, the Steelers went 4-2.

In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Steelers Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Najee Harris rushed for 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

In the passing game, Harris scored three touchdowns, with 41 catches for 229 yards.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett threw for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, catching 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith amassed 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

Steelers Player Futures

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +1000 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +20000 5 October 8 Ravens - +1800 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Rams - +8000 8 October 29 Jaguars - +3000 9 November 2 Titans - +10000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +1100 13 December 3 Cardinals - +40000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +15000 16 December 23 Bengals - +1100 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3500 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +1800

