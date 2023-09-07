What can we anticipate from Zach Gentry this season from a fantasy football perspective? Keep scrolling to find out more about the Pittsburgh Steelers TE and his season-long prospects.

Is Gentry on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Zach Gentry Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 13.20 10.13 - Overall Rank 388 535 938 Position Rank 68 104 134

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Zach Gentry 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Gentry averaged 7.8 receiving yards on 1.4 targets a season ago.

In Week 5 last season versus the Buffalo Bills, Gentry put up a season-high 4.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 43 yards.

Gentry accumulated -0.4 fantasy points -- one catch, -4 yards, on one target -- in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts, which was his poorest game of the year.

Rep Gentry and the Pittsburgh Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zach Gentry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 4.0 2 2 40 0 Week 4 Jets 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 5 @Bills 4.3 6 5 43 0 Week 6 Buccaneers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 7 @Dolphins 0.0 2 2 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 0.3 1 1 3 0 Week 10 Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bengals 0.8 3 2 8 0 Week 12 @Colts -0.4 1 1 -4 0 Week 13 @Falcons 0.8 1 1 8 0 Week 14 Ravens 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 15 @Panthers 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 16 Raiders 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 18 Browns 2.3 1 1 23 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.