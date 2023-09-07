Zander Horvath 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Zander Horvath a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Zander Horvath Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|13.60
|13.79
|-
|Overall Rank
|398
|449
|616
|Position Rank
|91
|114
|141
Zander Horvath 2022 Stats
- Horvath rushed for 8 yards on the ground last season.
- In Week 1 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Horvath posted a season-high of 6.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: 1 carry, 2 yards; 2 receptions, 6 yards, 1 TD.
Zander Horvath 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|6.8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|6.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|0.3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|0.3
|1
|3
|0
|0
