Is Zander Horvath a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Zander Horvath Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 13.60 13.79 - Overall Rank 398 449 616 Position Rank 91 114 141

Zander Horvath 2022 Stats

Horvath rushed for 8 yards on the ground last season.

In Week 1 last season versus the Las Vegas Raiders, Horvath posted a season-high of 6.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: 1 carry, 2 yards; 2 receptions, 6 yards, 1 TD.

Zander Horvath 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 6.8 1 2 0 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 6.1 0 0 0 1 Week 3 Jaguars 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.3 2 3 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0.1 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 0.3 1 3 0 0

