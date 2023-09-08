Alfonso Rivas vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .214 with four doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is batting .195 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- Rivas has picked up a hit in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Rivas has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 30 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.219
|.400
|OBP
|.375
|.375
|SLG
|.500
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|5
|3/2
|K/BB
|9/5
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.42), 28th in WHIP (1.223), and 49th in K/9 (6.4) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.