After batting .214 with four doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Alfonso Rivas and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is batting .195 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

Rivas has picked up a hit in 12 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Rivas has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 30 games so far this season.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 10 .250 AVG .219 .400 OBP .375 .375 SLG .500 1 XBH 6 0 HR 1 1 RBI 5 3/2 K/BB 9/5 0 SB 0

