Friday's game between the Houston Astros (80-61) and San Diego Padres (66-75) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on September 8.

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (10-10) for the Astros and Blake Snell (12-9) for the Padres.

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 7-2-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 96 times and won 54, or 56.2%, of those games.

Houston is 36-24 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 729.

The Astros have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Padres Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Padres were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the total, San Diego and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Padres' past 10 games.

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (31.2%) in those games.

San Diego has a win-loss record of 1-6 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Padres have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for San Diego is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (637 total runs).

The Padres have pitched to a 3.85 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 2 Yankees L 5-4 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino September 3 Yankees L 6-1 Cristian Javier vs Michael King September 4 @ Rangers W 13-6 J.P. France vs Andrew Heaney September 5 @ Rangers W 14-1 Framber Valdez vs Nathan Eovaldi September 6 @ Rangers W 12-3 Justin Verlander vs Max Scherzer September 8 Padres - Hunter Brown vs Blake Snell September 9 Padres - Cristian Javier vs Seth Lugo September 10 Padres - J.P. France vs Rich Hill September 11 Athletics - TBA vs TBA September 12 Athletics - Justin Verlander vs JP Sears September 13 Athletics - Hunter Brown vs Paul Blackburn

Padres Schedule