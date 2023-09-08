Bryan Reynolds vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 131 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .460.
- Reynolds is batting .263 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 91 of 125 games this season (72.8%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.8%).
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his games this season, Reynolds has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 56 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|63
|.243
|AVG
|.286
|.322
|OBP
|.329
|.389
|SLG
|.525
|22
|XBH
|31
|6
|HR
|13
|28
|RBI
|39
|47/26
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th.
