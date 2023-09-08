Jack Suwinski vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Jack Suwinski (batting .258 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 18 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 66 walks while hitting .206.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 45.8% of his 120 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 38 games this year (31.7%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 120 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.198
|AVG
|.216
|.319
|OBP
|.346
|.381
|SLG
|.517
|20
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|15
|26
|RBI
|33
|77/34
|K/BB
|72/32
|7
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Elder (11-4) takes the mound for the Braves in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th.
