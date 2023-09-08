The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .262.

Delay has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with multiple hits nine times (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In 22.0% of his games this year, Delay has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .267 AVG .257 .329 OBP .321 .307 SLG .429 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 15/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings