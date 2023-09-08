Jason Delay vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jason Delay (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Explore More About This Game
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .262.
- Delay has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with multiple hits nine times (18.0%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 50 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.0% of his games this year, Delay has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 26.0% of his games this season (13 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.267
|AVG
|.257
|.329
|OBP
|.321
|.307
|SLG
|.429
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|15/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (11-4) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.42 ERA in 155 1/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.42), 28th in WHIP (1.223), and 49th in K/9 (6.4) among pitchers who qualify.
