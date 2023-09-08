Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .268 with 22 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.
- Hayes enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .263 with two homers.
- In 67.0% of his games this season (69 of 103), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 13 games this year (12.6%), homering in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, Hayes has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 42 times this year (40.8%), including eight games with multiple runs (7.8%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.325
|AVG
|.213
|.362
|OBP
|.261
|.580
|SLG
|.327
|28
|XBH
|14
|9
|HR
|4
|35
|RBI
|19
|35/12
|K/BB
|52/14
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 11-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 111 strikeouts through 155 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.42 ERA ranks 13th, 1.223 WHIP ranks 28th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
