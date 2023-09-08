On Friday, Liover Peguero (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has four doubles, six home runs and eight walks while hitting .258.

Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 54.1% of his games this season (20 of 37), with more than one hit 11 times (29.7%).

In 16.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.4% of his games this year, Peguero has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.8%.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .254 AVG .261 .297 OBP .311 .424 SLG .435 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 12 RBI 9 23/3 K/BB 17/5 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings