Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (91-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 8.

The probable starters are Bryce Elder (11-4) for the Braves and Mitch Keller (11-8) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Pirates vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have won in 48, or 42.9%, of the 112 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 24 offense in the majors, scoring 4.2 runs per game (589 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule