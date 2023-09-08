Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Friday at Truist Park against Bryce Elder, who will start for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Pirates have +170 odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 48, or 42.9%, of the 112 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-8, a 38.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +170 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 37% chance of walking away with the win.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 77 of its 140 chances.

In 15 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 10-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-37 31-38 24-32 41-42 44-49 21-25

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.