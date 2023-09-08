Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ke'Bryan Hayes will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 137 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 589 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.380 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller (11-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 28th start in a row.

In 28 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 9/2/2023 Cardinals W 7-6 Away Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Thompson 9/4/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Luis Ortiz Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Andre Jackson Brandon Woodruff 9/6/2023 Brewers W 5-4 Home Colin Selby Freddy Peralta 9/8/2023 Braves - Away Mitch Keller Bryce Elder 9/9/2023 Braves - Away Johan Oviedo Charlie Morton 9/10/2023 Braves - Away - - 9/11/2023 Nationals - Home - Josiah Gray 9/12/2023 Nationals - Home Mitch Keller Patrick Corbin 9/13/2023 Nationals - Home Thomas Hatch Joan Adon

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.