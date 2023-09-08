How to Watch the Pirates vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 8
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ke'Bryan Hayes will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.
Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates' 137 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 589 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Pirates rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.380 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller (11-8) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 29th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
- He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 28th start in a row.
- In 28 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|W 7-6
|Away
|Thomas Hatch
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Thompson
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andre Jackson
|Brandon Woodruff
|9/6/2023
|Brewers
|W 5-4
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Freddy Peralta
|9/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Bryce Elder
|9/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Charlie Morton
|9/10/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/11/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|-
|Josiah Gray
|9/12/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Patrick Corbin
|9/13/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Thomas Hatch
|Joan Adon
